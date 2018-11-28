Hebei chemical blast kills at least 23

Police officers inspect a burned-out white car stopped on the site of the explosion incident on Wednesday morning which killed at least 23 people. Photo: Liu Caiyu/GT

A fire fighting truck and a burnout vehicle are seen on the site of the explosion incident on Wednesday morning which killed at least 23 people. Broken glasses scatter everywhere on the street. Photo: Liu Caiyu/GT

A burned-out car stopped on the site where a huge explosion in North China's Hebei Province's Zhangjiakou killed the driver, one of the 23 victims, whose identity remained unknown on Wednesday.A van carrying acetylene - a colorless flammable gas - caused the huge explosion on the outskirts of Zhangjiakou, which killed at least 23 people and injured 22.The explosion occurred at 0:41 am Wednesday in a van carrying acetylene exploded upon entering a hydrogen energy company, igniting about 50 vehicles, Xinhua News Agency reported.The odor of chemicals still lingered in the air at the site. The blast had burned vans mostly carrying coal, Global Times reporter found out. And broken glasses were blew everywhere and solid chemical substance adhere on the ground.The local fire department continued to clean up the site, which is an industrial area of the city, with nearby plants mostly operating normally as of Wednesday night, a police officer told the Global Times.Most workers in the area walked out of the site in the afternoon, as police cordoned off an area about two kilometers away. More than 10 trucks with chemical substances waiting to load off their goods still stopped along the road.The blast and fire also damaged a high-voltage power line, leading to a power outage at four communication base stations and several companies, including the hydrogen company Haipo'er New Energy Technology, Xinhua News Agency reported.The area was deserted as of 7 pm, except for some rescue staff who were clearing the site and police who were identifying the license plates of private cars, the Global Times was told by a police officer.All of the injured were sent to the First Affiliated Hospital of Hebei North University and the 251 Hospital of People's Liberation Army in Zhangjiakou. Those in serious condition were transferred to hospitals in Beijing, according to the National Health Commission.The commission dispatched a medical team on Wednesday from Beijing including five medics specializing in life-threatening cases, burn injuries and trauma intervention.