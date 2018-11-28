App developer Cheetah denies fraud claims after shares tumble

The booth of Cheetah Mobile at an exhibition hall in Beijing in September. Photo: VCG

Chinese mobile app company Cheetah Mobile Inc on Wednesday denied allegations detailed in a report that several Android apps owned by the company have engaged in ad fraud by exploiting user permission.The denial followed a 32.76 percent decline to $5.48 for its shares on Tuesday in New York as investors reacted to the allegations. The company's shares opened at $6.71 as of 9:35 (US time) on Wednesday."Cheetah Mobile believes these allegations are unfounded and contain numerous errors, unsupported speculation and a general misunderstanding of the industry and the company's business model," the company said.Cheetah Mobile sought to respond to specific allegations made in a report released by app analytics and attribution firm Kochava, which ranged from ad fraud to financial matters."The company stands by its publicly reported financial results and its public disclosures regarding the company's business," it said, adding that it would conduct a review of the allegations as appropriate. Kochava's report claimed that seven apps owned by Cheetah and another Chinese app have tracked users as they download new apps, and it also alleged that the data was used inappropriately to claim credit for having attracted downloads of its clients' apps.App developers pay an ad fee to other apps for helping drive new installations of their apps, the report said.In a separate statement to the Global Times on Wednesday, Cheetah Mobile suggested that third-party software development kits (SDKs), were responsible for the click injection, a term referring to the ad fraud scheme.