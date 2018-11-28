First plateau astronomical base unveiled

China unveiled its first and only plateau popularization base for astronomical science, which has the highest elevation of its type, in Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Tuesday.



Situated 5,100 meters above sea level, the base is designed to be a unique platform of popularizing astronomical science and education by taking advantage of the Ngari Observatory's ideal conditions for observation and its capacity in scientific innovation, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday.



An online platform will also be built, allowing astronomy lovers around the world to enjoy starry skies and observe astronomical phenomena in Tibet in real-time using remote controlled telescopes.



Construction of the Ngari Observatory in Tibet began in 2010 and could take 10 years. It currently has eight astronomical telescopes with diameters ranging from 25 centimeters to 50 centimeters.



With the help of the observatory, Chinese scientists successfully conducted quantum teleportation experiments with science satellite Mozi for the Quantum Experiments at Space Scale, an international research project in quantum physics, Xinhua reported.



It also assisted the construction of an observation station for primordial gravitational waves in the cosmos, Xinhua said.



Global Times

