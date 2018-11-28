Tencent explores Japan market

Internet company Tencent Holdings teamed up with Japanese messaging app Line to tap into the Japanese online payment market, Tencent said in a statement sent to the Global Times on Tuesday.



The tie-up will allow Japanese brick-and-mortar merchants with a Line Pay terminal to process WeChat Pay, which will facilitate payments by Chinese tourists to Japan, the statement said.



WeChat Pay is already being used in such places as airports, drugstores and some major shopping centers in Japan, Tencent noted.



So far, WeChat Pay has entered 49 countries and regions, supporting transactions in 16 currencies.



The number of tourists from the Chinese mainland to Japan is expected to exceed 8 million in 2018, a record high, the Xinhua News Agency reported on November 14, citing Chinese online travel agency Ctrip.



Chinese tourists will spend more than 100 billion yuan ($14 billion) in Japan, the report said.

