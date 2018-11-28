Sprint, HTC plan 5G hub

Taiwan-based smartphone maker HTC will create a 5G mobile smart hub in the first half of 2019 by cooperating with US telecommunications giant Sprint, in a bid to lead the US 5G industry, according to a statement it sent to the Global Times.



John Saw, Sprint's chief technology officer, said that "this innovative product will allow customers on the go, at work or at home to enjoy Sprint 5G on multiple devices for incredibly fast connectivity, content sharing, mobile gaming, entertainment and so much more."



The 5G network will redefine how people connect in innovative ways, with fast data speeds and reliable wireless signals.

