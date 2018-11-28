WuXi AppTec $1b listing

Shanghai-listed Chinese medical technology platform WuXi AppTec plans a Hong Kong IPO of up to $1.06 billion, braving weak markets and testing investor sentiment after a string of badly performing offerings.



That makes WuXi's hopes of raising between $954 million and $1.06 billion especially ambitious, analysts said.



The company will sell 116.47 million shares at a price range of HK$64.1 ($8.19) to HK$71.5, a discount of between 19 and 27 percent to its closing price of 78.36 yuan ($11.27) on Tuesday, according to two sources familiar with the deal.



The company could raise up to $1.2 billion if an over-allotment option is exercised.



Hong Kong is on track to become the world's top IPO center by volume this year, with $33.2 billion raised so far, Refinitiv statistics show.





