Xi hails 'new era' for China-Argentina partnership in signed article

Source:CGTN Published: 2018/11/28 23:09:52





China and Argentina should grab the historic opportunity, conform to the trend of the times, and work together for the new era of the China-Argentina comprehensive strategic partnership.Chinese President Xi Jinping made the comments in a signed article published in an Argentine newspaper on Wednesday ahead of his trip to the country for a Group of 20 ( G20 ) Summit and a state visit.In the article, President Xi made four proposals on the development of bilateral ties with Argentina, including: reinforcing strategic communication, continuing mutual respect and trust, and supporting each other on issues regarding their core interests and major concerns; deepening pragmatic cooperation and moving forward the construction of projects within the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI); expanding cultural and people-to-people exchanges and sharing experience on development with each other; strengthening coordination and facilitation to fortify cooperation in multilateral frameworks, in an attempt to safeguard the fundamental benefits of emerging economies and developing countries.Xi also made remarks on China-Latin America partnership in the article. He said his proposal of building a community with shared future for the two has been warmly welcomed by Latin American and Caribbean countries, adding that China is willing to join hands with those nations to bring more benefits to people of both sides through the BRI.On the G20 Summit, the Chinese president expressed China's full support for Argentina to successfully host the summit. He calls on the G20 to uphold the multilateral trade system for an open world economy, and boost economic globalization to make it more inclusive.Xi also stressed the importance of innovation and long-term governance, as well as the necessity of constructing infrastructure facilities for the sustainable development of developing countries.The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held from November 30 to December 1. Xi's two-day state visit to Argentina will start from December 2.