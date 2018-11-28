Madrid meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping (second from left) and wife Peng Liyuan (left) meet Spanish King Felipe VI (second from right) and Queen Letizia (right) on Tuesday. Xi is in Spain for a three-day state visit. Meeting at Zarzuela Palace, Xi told the king that since 2005 when the two countries established a comprehensive strategic partnership, China and Spain have been improving bilateral ties, strengthening political mutual trust, expanding cooperation and maintaining closer people-to-people exchanges. Photo: Xinhua





