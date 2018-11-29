Nearby buildings, air quality unaffected by deadly Zhangjiakou chemical explosion: officials

Nearby buildings and air quality have suffered no impact from the chemical explosion that killed at least 23 people in Zhangjiakou's eastern suburban area on Wednesday morning, city officials said late Wednesday.



But they warned that some chemical substances still linger at the site of the 0:41 am explosion in a hydrogen energy company where a van carrying acetylene detonated, roasting about 50 other vehicles.



"The explosion has had no impact on nearby buildings and the air quality. The living status of nearby villagers is stable," government spokesperson Zhang Wenhao told the press on Wednesday night.



At the site, the Global Times reporter noted the lingering odor of chemicals in the air and saw broken glass strewn in all directions.



A solid chemical substance adhered to the ground.



More than 10 chemical trucks waiting to offload their cargo were parked along the road.



Officials did not disclose what caused the explosion of acetylene - a colorless flammable gas - or how it ignited about 50 vehicles parked along the road. Three chemical experts have been invited to investigate.



Evacuation was basically completed by 10 pm, Zhang said.



The city government dispatched about 100 firefighters and 46 medical staff.



Of 22 injured, four had left hospital and the rest were still at local hospitals or hospitals in Beijing.



Officials vowed on Wednesday to launch a thorough citywide inspection, especially of chemical substances at chemical plants.

