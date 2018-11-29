Xi's Spain visit raises expectations for more vigorous development of China-Spain relations

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/29 1:44:25





Spanish media and scholars hail the visit as a new historic development opportunity, and believe that the Chinese president has charted the course in his signed article for development of the two countries' relations.



"China sees in Spain a good partner along the course of development, and China hopes to bring out the best the two economies could offer each other and make good use of existing cooperation mechanisms," Xi said in the article.



"We need to synergize the



Spain's most read newspaper El Pais wrote that during the first state visit to Spain by a Chinese president in 13 years, the two countries seek for closer bilateral ties in various fields such as politics, economy and culture.



The upcoming signing of a series of bilateral economic and trade agreements will boost exports of Spain's agricultural products into the Chinese market, and create favorable conditions for the two countries to explore cooperation in third markets, said El Pais.



The Belt and Road Initiative provides plenty of opportunities for cooperation between the Chinese and Spanish companies, and the Chinese president's visit will drive more Spanish products like grapes and pork products into the Chinese market, Spanish Minister for Industry, Commerce and Tourism Reyes Maroto was quoted as saying by Expansion, a key economic newspaper in Spain.



ABC also published articles regarding Xi's visit, saying that President Xi's visit to Spain will open up a new page for bilateral relations and the enhancement of mutual understanding, and the Belt and Road Initiative has rejuvenated the ancient commercial road, from which Spain should not detach itself.



Spanish newspaper El Confidencial expects that President Xi's visit could yield more concrete fruits in bilateral cooperation, so that the Spanish public could feel the positive influences brought by the results.



Alberto Rubio, director of Spanish newspaper The Diplomat, said that undoubtedly China is a partner of great significance for Spain, adding that there is huge potential for bilateral cooperation, and there are still many fields to explore in this relationship.



Xi also said in the article that a major task of the trip this time "is to engage with leaders of host countries and major economies in discussions on ways to enhance unity among the international community, improve global governance, develop partnerships, and deepen friendship and cooperation for peace, stability, development and prosperity of the world."



Xulio Rios, director of Spain's Observatory of Chinese Politics, said Xi's article is of huge realistic significance and noble ambitions.



Xi quoted Spanish philosopher Jose Ortega Gasset in his article as saying that "one can only make progress when he thinks big, and move forward when he looks far."



Rios said Xi's quotes aim to remind us that the China-Spain relationship not only has a long history, but also boasts huge potentials for healthy development, and that both countries should seize the valuable opportunity to deepen bilateral ties.



Jose Luis Barcelo, director of Spanish online newspaper El Mundo Financiero, said the world looks forward to knowing more about China and Xi's trip has offered more opportunities for China to establish political, commercial and cultural relations with the rest of the world, and has opened a window of hope to create a multipolar world on the basis of equality and mutual benefit.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's signed article titled "Joining Hands for New Splendor in the New Era" published Tuesday on Spanish newspaper ABC ahead of his visit has drawn warm responses in the European country, raising high expectations for more vigorous development of the China-Spain relations.Spanish media and scholars hail the visit as a new historic development opportunity, and believe that the Chinese president has charted the course in his signed article for development of the two countries' relations."China sees in Spain a good partner along the course of development, and China hopes to bring out the best the two economies could offer each other and make good use of existing cooperation mechanisms," Xi said in the article."We need to synergize the Belt and Road Initiative and Spain's 'Strategic Vision for Spain in Asia' and the 'Mediterranean Corridor', and actively explore cooperation in third markets for win-win cooperation in broader areas," he said.Spain's most read newspaper El Pais wrote that during the first state visit to Spain by a Chinese president in 13 years, the two countries seek for closer bilateral ties in various fields such as politics, economy and culture.The upcoming signing of a series of bilateral economic and trade agreements will boost exports of Spain's agricultural products into the Chinese market, and create favorable conditions for the two countries to explore cooperation in third markets, said El Pais.The Belt and Road Initiative provides plenty of opportunities for cooperation between the Chinese and Spanish companies, and the Chinese president's visit will drive more Spanish products like grapes and pork products into the Chinese market, Spanish Minister for Industry, Commerce and Tourism Reyes Maroto was quoted as saying by Expansion, a key economic newspaper in Spain.ABC also published articles regarding Xi's visit, saying that President Xi's visit to Spain will open up a new page for bilateral relations and the enhancement of mutual understanding, and the Belt and Road Initiative has rejuvenated the ancient commercial road, from which Spain should not detach itself.Spanish newspaper El Confidencial expects that President Xi's visit could yield more concrete fruits in bilateral cooperation, so that the Spanish public could feel the positive influences brought by the results.Alberto Rubio, director of Spanish newspaper The Diplomat, said that undoubtedly China is a partner of great significance for Spain, adding that there is huge potential for bilateral cooperation, and there are still many fields to explore in this relationship.Xi also said in the article that a major task of the trip this time "is to engage with leaders of host countries and major economies in discussions on ways to enhance unity among the international community, improve global governance, develop partnerships, and deepen friendship and cooperation for peace, stability, development and prosperity of the world."Xulio Rios, director of Spain's Observatory of Chinese Politics, said Xi's article is of huge realistic significance and noble ambitions.Xi quoted Spanish philosopher Jose Ortega Gasset in his article as saying that "one can only make progress when he thinks big, and move forward when he looks far."Rios said Xi's quotes aim to remind us that the China-Spain relationship not only has a long history, but also boasts huge potentials for healthy development, and that both countries should seize the valuable opportunity to deepen bilateral ties.Jose Luis Barcelo, director of Spanish online newspaper El Mundo Financiero, said the world looks forward to knowing more about China and Xi's trip has offered more opportunities for China to establish political, commercial and cultural relations with the rest of the world, and has opened a window of hope to create a multipolar world on the basis of equality and mutual benefit.