CPC issues regulation on management of officials' personnel files

The General Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has issued a document regulating the management of officials' personnel files.



The document specified departments in charge of personnel files and their content, as well as the rules for regular management, examination and overseeing of officials' personnel files.



Officials' personnel files should be regarded as an important resource for the Party's governance in the new era, said the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, urging efforts to enhance the management of officials' personnel files.



The regulation went into effect from Nov. 20, 2018.

