China keen to promote win-win cooperation in blue economy: official

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/29 2:02:12





China will leverage on its successes in developing a vibrant blue economy to promote global cooperation in areas that advances the green agenda, food security, peace and stability, an official said late Tuesday during a side event at the blue economy summit underway in Nairobi.He Guangshun, director general of National Marine Data and Information Service (NMDIS) in the Ministry of Natural Resources, said Beijing has prioritized fruitful cooperation in the blue economy in line with the Belt and Road Initiative."China advocates building blue partnership. The Chinese government has put forward the initiative of 'building blue partnership' and has carried out a series of work to promote the building of blue partnership," He remarked during the side event titled marine economy and the path of blue growth in China.The Chinese embassy in Kenya and the UN Environment jointly hosted the side event with NMDIS to shed light on the Asian country's success in harnessing marine resources to hasten industrial growth, attain food security and mitigate climate change.He said that China's blue economy, whose pillars are fisheries and shipping, has been transformed tremendously thus offering crucial lessons to the rest of the world.The official singled out vibrant aquaculture and emerging marine based industries as an example of China's determination to embed blue economy in its vision for national rejuvenation.Moving forward, He said that China will strengthen cooperation with bilateral partners to help them harness their marine resources and attain sustainable development."China practically develops international cooperation in marine economic fields. The Chinese government encourages Chinese regions and coastal port cities to give play to their local characteristics, deepen practical cooperation with the countries along the Marine Silk Road and facilitate implementation of relevant projects," said He.The official said that China has partnered with several African countries to set up infrastructure required to facilitate growth of their blue economies.Li Xuhang, charge d'affaires at the Chinese embassy in Kenya, said that Beijing is committed to cooperate with its bilateral partners to revitalize growth of their blue economies and attain sustainable development."China will cooperate with all partners and work together to build a different future and therefore a different better model for the blue economy," said Li.Lisa Emelia Svensson, coordinator of marine and coastal ecosystems branch at UN Environment, hailed China's ecological civilization model that has placed blue economy at the center, saying it has injected vitality into the global green and sustainability agenda.