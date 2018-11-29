Pakistani PM stresses need to solve issues, improve relations with India

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that Pakistan and India need to break the shackles of the past and stop blaming each other so as to improve relations for the welfare of the peoples of the two sides.



Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of a corridor along the country's border with India in a move to facilitate Indian Sikh pilgrims across the border, the prime minister said the Pakistani government, army and all the political parties are on the same page for good relations with the eastern neighbor India.



"We want a civilized relationship with India. Are we not capable of solving our disputes including Kashmir? We only need will to resolve the issues," said the prime minister.



"We can solve our problems, but determination and big dreams are both necessary. Imagine, once our relationship is fixed, how much both nations could benefit," said Khan, adding that "If India takes one step forward, we will take two steps forward in friendship."



The prime minister highlighted the trade potential of the two countries, saying they have no option other than normal ties and "if we want poverty alleviation, we shall have to improve relations, open our borders and start the trade."



Khan urged the two countries, that had fought a full-scale war in 1965, to learn lessons from the mistakes they had done in the past and move forward.



On the occasion, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has taken a very meaningful and momentous step by starting the corridor.



Qureshi expressed his confidence that it would have a positive impact on the bilateral relations and the regional peace and stability.

