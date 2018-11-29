China, Spain pledge to strengthen partnership, deepen cooperation

China and Spain have pledged to strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era, jointly safeguard rules-based multilateralism and promote cooperation in various areas.
The bilateral relations are presented with new opportunities for development as this year marks the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, which will help maintain world peace, stability, development and prosperity, according to a joint statement issued Wednesday during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to the European country.
The two sides agree that the Belt and Road
Initiative (BRI) is an important solution to boosting global cooperation, and they will fully leverage the potential of this platform of connectivity and strengthen exchanges and cooperation in third-party markets, the joint statement says.
They also welcome the cooperation between China and the European Union (EU) on connectivity and infrastructure construction, and stand ready to build synergy between BRI and related EU strategies, thus offering more mutually beneficial business and investment opportunities to Chinese and Spanish enterprises.
The Spanish side reiterates that it will adhere to the one-China principle, according to the joint statement.
The two sides are willing to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogues in international organizations including the United Nations, the Group of 20 (G20
), the Asia-Europe Meeting and the World Trade Organization (WTO), amid efforts to promote multilateralism based on the international law and universally recognized norms governing international relations.
The two sides will remain committed to building an open, balanced and inclusive global economy that is in accordance with the WTO rules, the joint statement says.
The two sides reiterate that they will oppose protectionism and unilateralism, promote market opening, and eliminate trade barriers. They also reiterate their support for the rules-based multilateral trading system.
The two countries vow to further promote the development of the China-EU partnership for peace, growth, reform and civilization.
In the joint statement, China and Spain express their willingness to deepen and expand bilateral economic and trade relations.
They deem it necessary to press ahead with the China-EU investment agreement negotiations, in a bid to facilitate exchanges of businesses and benefit the two peoples.
The two sides believe they enjoy huge potential for economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries and in third-party markets. They pledge to boost cooperation between their businesses in Latin American, African and Asian countries.
The two countries are willing to increase the volume of freight through the China Railway Express container trains that connect China's Yiwu with Madrid.
The two sides also pledge to strengthen cooperation in scientific and technological innovation, education, culture, sports and tourism.
China and Spain signed a total of 18 cooperation documents during Xi's three-day visit, according to the joint statement.
Xi arrived here Tuesday for the first visit by a Chinese head of state to the European country in 13 years.
Spain is the first stop of Xi's ongoing Europe and Latin America tour, which will also take him to Argentina, Panama and Portugal.
In Buenos Aires, Argentina, Xi will also attend the 13th Group of 20 summit.