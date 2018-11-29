At least 10 killed in attack at UK security firm's Kabul compound

At least 10 people were killed after a massive blast outside a British security company's compound in Kabul late Wednesday, officials said, with the attack claimed by the Taliban in the latest violence to target the Afghan capital.



The interior ministry and police both said the blast had been a car bomb targeting a compound which houses G4S, a private British security company, in east Kabul.



"We can confirm that there has been an incident at one of our locations in Kabul. The situation is ongoing and we are coordinating with the Afghan authorities to bring it to a conclusion," a G4S spokesman told AFP in London.



Afghan authorities also said they were conducting a clearing operation at the site.

