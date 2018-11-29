Jingxi-Longbang expressway expected to put into use at end of 2018

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2018 shows part of the Jingxi-Longbang expressway under construction in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The Jingxi-Longbang expressway, linking the Jingxi county bordering Vietnam and the Longbang Port, has entered its final construction stage and is expected to be put into use at the end of this year. The 28.3-kilometer-long expressway has a designed speed of 100 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2018 shows part of the Jingxi-Longbang expressway under construction in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The Jingxi-Longbang expressway, linking the Jingxi county bordering Vietnam and the Longbang Port, has entered its final construction stage and is expected to be put into use at the end of this year. The 28.3-kilometer-long expressway has a designed speed of 100 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Zhang Shanchen)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2018 shows the Longbang toll station on the Jingxi-Longbang expressway under construction in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The Jingxi-Longbang expressway, linking the Jingxi county bordering Vietnam and the Longbang Port, has entered its final construction stage and is expected to be put into use at the end of this year. The 28.3-kilometer-long expressway has a designed speed of 100 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Zhang Shanchen)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2018 shows part of the Jingxi-Longbang expressway under construction in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The Jingxi-Longbang expressway, linking the Jingxi county bordering Vietnam and the Longbang Port, has entered its final construction stage and is expected to be put into use at the end of this year. The 28.3-kilometer-long expressway has a designed speed of 100 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2018 shows part of the Jingxi-Longbang expressway under construction in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The Jingxi-Longbang expressway, linking the Jingxi county bordering Vietnam and the Longbang Port, has entered its final construction stage and is expected to be put into use at the end of this year. The 28.3-kilometer-long expressway has a designed speed of 100 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Zhang Shanchen)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2018 shows part of the Jingxi-Longbang expressway under construction in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The Jingxi-Longbang expressway, linking the Jingxi county bordering Vietnam and the Longbang Port, has entered its final construction stage and is expected to be put into use at the end of this year. The 28.3-kilometer-long expressway has a designed speed of 100 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2018 shows part of the Jingxi-Longbang expressway under construction in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The Jingxi-Longbang expressway, linking the Jingxi county bordering Vietnam and the Longbang Port, has entered its final construction stage and is expected to be put into use at the end of this year. The 28.3-kilometer-long expressway has a designed speed of 100 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Zhang Shanchen)