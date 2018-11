Huge-fishing-net harvest held in Qiandao Lake in E China's Zhejiang

Fishermen pull a huge fishing net on the Qiandao Lake in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 28, 2018. More than 30 fishermen took part in a huge-fishing-net harvest here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Fishes jump out of water in a huge-fishing-net harvest on the Qiandao Lake in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 28, 2018. More than 30 fishermen took part in a huge-fishing-net harvest here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Fishermen pull a huge fishing net on the Qiandao Lake in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 28, 2018. More than 30 fishermen took part in a huge-fishing-net harvest here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Fishermen pull a huge fishing net on the Qiandao Lake in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 28, 2018. More than 30 fishermen took part in a huge-fishing-net harvest here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Visitors watch a huge-fishing-net harvest on the Qiandao Lake in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 28, 2018. More than 30 fishermen took part in a huge-fishing-net harvest here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Fishermen pull a huge fishing net on the Qiandao Lake in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 28, 2018. More than 30 fishermen took part in a huge-fishing-net harvest here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)