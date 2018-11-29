Iran president vows fighting inflation

Photo: IRNA

The new budget bill for the next year will include principled plans for controlling the inflation rate, boosting production and employment and supporting the low-income strata, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday.Those major plans for the country's budget aim to bring about more tranquility to the people, President Rouhani told a cabinet session in the Iranian capital.Referring to appointment of new governors for four border provinces in the country, he said that the border cities bear heavy responsibility in the sanctions era.Despite the world's criticism over Washington's anti-Iran measures, US President Donald Trump reinstated unilateral sanctions on Tehran on November 5 and imposed as he claimed the "highest level" of economic bans on the Islamic Republic of Iran.To expand exchanges in borders, the border markets should be developed in line with countering sanctions, Rouhani added.He also said northern Iranian zones are important to the country as they are neighbors to Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Russia and Azerbaijan on the northern part of the Caspian Sea.Referring to joint borderlines between Iran and Afghanistan in northeast and Pakistan in southeast, President Rouhani said that the eastern borders will play effective role in export and import activities.