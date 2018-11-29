Xi offers congratulations on annual observances of Int'l Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday extended congratulations over UN-organized annual observances of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, which falls on Nov. 29 each year.



In his congratulatory message, Xi said the Palestinian issue has been the root issue of the Middle East issue, which has an important bearing on a lasting peace as well as development and prosperity in Palestine and other countries in the region.



An early, comprehensive and fair solution to the Palestinian issue is the common aspiration of the international community. And it is in the interests of the Palestinians and other peoples in the region and conducive to world peace and stability, said the Chinese president, who is in Madrid on a state visit to Spain.



This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Palestine. And the Chinese people are good friends and partners of the Palestinian people as well as a firm advocate for a Palestine-Israel peace, Xi said.



China is a staunch supporter of the Middle East peace process and the just cause of the Palestinian nation to restore its legitimate rights, he said.



China is willing to work with the international community to innovate the international peace-promoting mechanism and facilitate an early resumption of Palestine-Israel peace talks in an unremitting effort to realize a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East, Xi said.



The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People was established in UN General Assembly Resolution 32/40 B of Dec. 2, 1977 to start in 1978.

