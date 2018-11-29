UNSC members urge resumption of peace talks in Middle East: Chinese envoy

Ma Zhaoxu, president of the United Nations Security Council for November, on Wednesday reiterated Council members' call for a resumption of Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations as soon as possible.



"The Council members condemn all violence and hostilities directed against civilians and all acts of terrorism," Ma, also China's permanent representative to the UN, said at the special commemorative meeting in observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.



"This year marks the 25th anniversary of the conclusion of Oslo Accords which remind us that a lasting solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict can only be achieved by peaceful means through dialogue and negotiations," he said.



"Bearing in mind its relevant resolutions, the Council remains fully committed to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East," Ma noted.



Noting that over the past year, the Security Council "has remained seized of" the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, he said that the Security Council received monthly briefings on the situation from the secretary-general's special coordinator for the Middle East peace process and the Department of Political Affairs and held open debates on a quarterly basis.



"The Security Council also continued to receive the secretary-general's reports in briefings by the special coordinator every three months and received one in written form in June.



"The Council, in conformity with the Charter of the United Nations, remains committed to the achievement of just, lasting and peaceful solution in order to achieve peace and security that the Israeli and Palestinian people both need and deserve," Ma said.



The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is a UN-organized observance. The annual commemoration of the day is mandated by UN General Assembly Resolution 32/40 B of Dec. 2, 1977, to start in 1978.

