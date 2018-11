Chinese President Xi Jinping (2nd L) and his wife Peng Liyuan (1st L) pose for a photo with Spain's King Felipe VI (2nd R) and Queen Letizia in Madrid Nov. 28, 2018. Visiting President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan on Wednesday attended a grand welcoming banquet hosted by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)