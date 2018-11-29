China issues guideline on developing educational standards

China's Ministry of Education
has issued a guideline on developing educational standards.
According to China's Standardization Law, the educational standards mentioned in the guideline refers to the technical requirements that need to be unified in the educational sector.
The key areas to develop standards according to the guideline include the establishment, construction and management of educational institutions, school facilities, and school subjects and curriculums, among others.
The guideline emphasizes the need to develop or refine standards to provide resources and facilities in special education, create barrier-free campuses and offer economic assistance for poverty-stricken students.
When setting up the standards, differences between urban and rural areas and local conditions should be taken into consideration, said the guideline.
The guideline points out that global educational standards and international experiences should be studied and learned.
The guideline also stresses the need to enhance supervision and law enforcement to implement mandatory standards and suggests to establish an information feedback and assessment mechanism.