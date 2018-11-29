US Navy to commission guided-missile destroyer Thomas Hudner

The US Navy announced Wednesday that it will commission its newest guided-missile destroyer, the future USS Thomas Hudner, later this week.



The commissioning ceremony is scheduled to occur at Flynn Cruiseport in Boston, state of Massachusetts, on Saturday. Massachusetts Govonor Charlie Baker will deliver the principal address.



The ship is named after former naval aviator Thomas J. Hudner Jr., whom former US President Harry S. Truman awarded the Medal of Honor in 1951. Hudner died in 2017 at the age of 93.



The future USS Thomas Hudner, the first US Navy ship to bear that name, will be the 66th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, capable of engaging in air, surface and subsurface battles simultaneously.



USS Thomas Hudner will be homeported at Naval Station Mayport, state of Florida.

