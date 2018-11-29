Brazil's president-elect announces three new cabinet members

Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro Wednesday announced three new members of his cabinet.



Bolsonaro has completed almost a whole list of 19 cabinet members. The Brazilian President-elect had planned to reduce the number of offices but later said he would work with 20 or more ministries.



Among the three new ministers is Marcelo Alvaro Antonio for the tourism ministry. A member of Bolsonaro's Social Liberal Party (PSL), Antonio is also re-elected federal representative from the eastern state of Minas Gerais.



Gustavo Canuto, an independent, will lead the regional development ministry, which is one of the newly-created offices in the cabinet, and Osmar Terra of outgoing President Michel Temer's Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB) will take charge of the citizenship ministry, a new office resulted from the merger of ministries of culture, of sports and of social development.

