Pentagon confirms 3 US soldiers killed in Afghanistan

The US Department of Defense Wednesday confirmed that three US soldiers were killed in Afghanistan on Tuesday.



A statement released by Pentagon said that three service members, two soldiers and one airman, died on Tuesday when an improvised explosive device struck their vehicle in Andar, Ghazni Province, Afghanistan.



This attack also wounded three other US service members and a US military contractor, according to the official website of NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.



The survivors were evacuated from the area and received medical attention, said NATO.



Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, saying a US tank was completely destroyed, according to media reports.



The attack came after a US service member was killed Saturday during an operation in Afghanistan, according to the official website of NATO Resolute Support Mission.



Also this month, a major of US Army National Guard was killed in an insider attack launched by a member of the Afghan security forces.



The death toll of US service members have surpassed 2,400 since the United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001.

