S.Korea's top court orders another Japanese firm to compensate victims for WWII forced labor

South Korea's top court on Thursday ordered another Japanese firm to compensate the country's victims for their forced labor during World War II, after delivering the same verdict to a Japanese company one month earlier.
The Supreme Court upheld two appellate court rulings, ordering Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to pay reparations of 80 million won (71,000 US dollars) to 120 million won (109,000 US dollars) to each of 10 victims, who were forced into labor by the Imperial Japan, and a victim's family member.
Among them, the four female victims and the victim's family member filed the damages suit in 2012 as they were tricked by a Japanese headmaster into working without pay at a Mitsubishi aircraft plant in Nagoya, Japan in 1944.
The other six male victims were forced into toiling without pay at Mitsubishi's machinery and shipbuilding plants in Hiroshima, Japan in 1944.
The Korean Peninsula
was colonized by the Imperial Japan from 1910 to 1945.
The top court's ruling came about a month after the Supreme Court ordered Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. to pay four South Korean forced labor victims 100 million won (89,000 US dollars) each.
The Supreme Court ruled that the 1965 treaty, which normalized diplomatic relations between Seoul and Tokyo and stipulated the settlement of colonial-era issues, did not terminate individuals' right to claim damages.