Chinese scientists fear restrictions on future research after gene-editing claim

Chinese scientist He Jiankui presents his gene-editing experiment at the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Chinese scientists voiced concerns on Thursday that the country may tighten policies for future scientific research following He Jiankui's gene-editing scandal, fearing that gene-editing may even be stigmatized in China.To prevent similar incidents, the Chinese government may tighten policies on gene-editing regardless of the development of the field, Wei Wensheng, a Peking University biologist, told the Global Times on Thursday in Hong Kong at the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing."Gene-editing is a powerful and great technology, and you cannot blame the whole scientific field just because of one person's misconduct," Wei said.He has been in the spotlight this week after he claimed that he helped create the world's first genetically edited babies.For Chinese society, the incident may likely result in stigmatization of gene-editing as some people may spread conspiracy theories, Wei said.However, Zhai Xiaomei, a bioethics expert at Peking Union Medical College, told the Global Times that China will not restrict responsible research or innovations in the gene-editing field, and only better supervise and manage the field with stronger regulations and laws.Internationally, the reputation of Chinese scientists may be damaged as some international laboratories have reportedly started to turn down joining Chinese researchers in the field, Wei said.He's moves did not only generate negative publicity for the Chinese scientific field but also hurt the international scientific field.He's actions have sparked mistrust from the public and government leaders, Robin Alta Charo, professor of Law and Bioethics at the University of Wisconsin, told the Global Times on Thursday.Charo said that her biggest fear is that He's actions, which are premature, will make it more difficult for scientists to proceed in a responsible way, as the government and advocacy groups may call for legal action on any attempt, even if the science has developed.The summit, which attracted worldwide attention because of He's claims, ended on Thursday, and the organizing committee issued the second statement that said proceeding with any clinical use of germline editing remains irresponsible at this time.The committee recommended an independent assessment to verify He's claim of the birth of gene-edited babies, and claimed that his procedures have flaws, including inadequate medical support, a poorly designed study protocol, a failure to meet ethical standards to protect the welfare of research subjects, and a lack of transparency in developing, reviewing and conducting clinical procedures.