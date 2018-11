Villagers dry noodles in Xinyu City of east China's Jiangxi

A villager dries noodles in Wangjiaxia Village, Xinyu City of east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 27, 2018. As traditional food in Wangjiaxia Village, handmade noodles have brought increase to local farmers' income. (Xinhua/Zhao Chunliang)

