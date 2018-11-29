North China company denies using chemical that triggered deadly blast

Police officers inspect a burned-out white car stopped on the site of the explosion incident on Wednesday morning which killed at least 23 people. Photo: Liu Caiyu/GT

A company in Zhangjiakou, North China's Hebei Province on Thursday denied using a colorless flammable chemical that triggered a deadly blast on Wednesday that killed at least 23 people.The Xinhua News Agency said Wednesday that a van carrying acetylene exploded upon entering Haipo'er New Energy Technology, a hydrogen energy company, but the company denied any link to the blast.Yang Shaojun, Haipo'er's tech manager, told the Global Times on Thursday the van did not enter its company area, and that they don't use acetylene at all.The factory has been temporarily shut down.Zheng Yuanchun, brand director of SinoHytec, the mother company of Haipo'er, told the Global Times that the hydrogen factory is still under construction.On Thursday morning, truck drivers stopped a few kilometers from the site, which had been cordoned off where many of their peers lost their lives."I just missed the explosion! For once I felt lucky," said a driver surnamed Zhang from Datong, North China's Shanxi Province, a major coal-producing province.Zhang witnessed the huge explosion just seconds before he was trying to stop his truck at the end of a truck line, as not a single space was left near the chemical plant."I heard a huge sound. I knew something bad had happened."It is normal for truck drivers to sleep in their trucks all night and wait to unload their goods in the morning, mostly coal and salt."After 6 pm, staff from the chemical plants stop working and we have to wait in line overnight," Zhang said."We cannot afford a hotel," another driver said with a bitter smile.The drivers each receive no more than 500 yuan ($72) from Datong to Zhangjiakou per delivery, a distance of 200 kilometers.