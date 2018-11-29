Loyal dog chases ambulance containing unconscious owner

A dog chases after an ambulance containing its unconscious owner all the way to hospital in Ziyang, Southwest China's Sichuan Province on Friday evening. Source: Chengdu Business Daily

A dog caught on video chasing after an ambulance containing its unconscious owner all the way to hospital has touched hearts on social media.The video clip shows the three-year-old golden retriever running at full speed after the siren-sounding ambulance in Ziyang, Sichuan Province on Friday evening.The dog had been waiting downstairs for the paramedics to arrive after its owner, a 35-year-old woman, suffered from a brain hemorrhage."Two dogs were pacing back and forth and then followed us upstairs," said Tao Feng of Ziyang People's Hospital."It kept circling and pawing at the ambulance wanting to get to its owner's side," said paramedic Zhang Hongquan.Paramedics had to remove the dog after it jumped in the already cramped space and lay down next to its owner, Zhang saidThe faithful canine was not deterred. It tried a second time, but the paramedics were quick to shoo it away.What they didn't expect was that the canine companion would run after their vehicle and meet them at the hospital."We only discovered it at the hospital gate after treating the patient," said Zhang, "We had no idea."She has since regained consciousness but is still in critical condition, the hospital said.Weibo users were touched by the video, which some said looked like it was straight from a movie."So moving. This is totally a Hachi: A Dog's Tale remake," commented Weibo user "shuaige."Source: Hongxing News