India expects to export fish meal, fish oil to China soon

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/29





India is expected to start exporting fish meal and fish oil to China soon, as the two sides have signed a protocol on hygiene and inspection requirements for the export of these products.The protocol was signed between visiting Chinese Vice Minister of the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) Hu Wei and India's Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan, an official statement released by India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday.The signing of the protocol formalizes the consensus reached by both sides on hygiene and inspection requirements of fish meal and fish oil to be exported from India to China, and will enable India to commence export of fish meal and fish oil to China, according to the official statement.Hu is currently on a visit to India to discuss various issues of market access for different products, like milk and milk products, agricultural products, fruits and vegetables, tobacco and pharmaceutical products for which India has been seeking market in China.Various Indian departments, including animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries, participated in the meeting held in New Delhi on Wednesday.