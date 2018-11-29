Stephen Curry to return against Detroit on Saturday

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will return to the NBA games when the defending champions visit Detroit on Saturday, coach Steve Kerr said on Wednesday.



"He wants to play. He's ready to play. We just have to be extra-cautious," Kerr said, ruling Curry out of the line-up of Thursday's match against the Toronto Raptors.



"He will play in Detroit," he added.



Curry has missed 10 matches since he picked up his groin injury in a 134-111 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 8.



Having losing half of the matches without their All-Star guard, the Warriors now stand second in the Western Conference with 15 wins and seven losses.

