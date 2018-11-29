Myanmar state counselor arrives in Nepal for 3-day official visit

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday for a three-day official visit to Nepal.
Nepalese Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokhrel welcomed the Myanmar delegation led by Suu Kyi at the Tribhuwan International Airport.
Suu Kyi is scheduled to meet Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Friday, according to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs
.
Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali will call on the state counsellor of Myanmar, the ministry said.
Suu Kyi's visit to Nepal is the first in the capacity of state counselor since June 2014 when she visited Kathmandu as then opposition leader.
Suu Kyi's visit followed that of President U Win Myint to Nepal in August on the occasion of the 4th Summit of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) in the Nepalese capital.
Apart from official meetings, Suu Kyi is scheduled to attend the Asia-Pacific summit on Dec. 1 in Kathmandu.