Chinese wedding motorcade swarmed by 100-strong gang of old ladies demanding cash

About 100 old women in Luoyang, Central China's Henan Province block wedding motorcades to extort cash. Source:Pear Video





A group of around 100 old women are reportedly running a racket in Central China that involves blocking wedding motorcades to extort cash from newlyweds, Pear Video reported.



The video clip shows the group of women standing in front of a car in Luoyang, Central China's Henan Province, not allowing it to pass until they are paid off.



A woman can be heard bargaining with a member of the wedding party.



"The women asked for 1,060 yuan ($153) at first. They left with 800 yuan plus cigarettes and candies," a person close to the incident told Pear Video.



While it is common in some parts of China to pass out candy and red envelopes containing cash to strangers during a wedding procession, these ladies are turning the tradition into a form of extortion.



What's more, the group is organized. According to the insider, the women find out who is holding wedding ceremonies in the area from security guards and then swarm the motorcade demanding money.



"They wait for auspicious days for marriage and will block up to five weddings a day. They'll make at least 1,000 yuan from each," the insider said.



Each member has a number on their hand written in pen that determines their share of the take.



Pear Video