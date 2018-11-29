Learning Chinese

Chat attack

sugar roasted chestnuts



糖炒栗子



(tánɡ chǎo lìzi)

A: Hey, where are you? We've already been to the supermarket to buy groceries and have already washed the vegetables, and we're still missing you.



喂,到哪了？我们已经去超市买好食材,洗好菜了, 就差你了。



(wèi, dàonǎ le? wǒmen yǐjīnɡ qù chāoshì mǎi hǎo shícái, xǐ hǎo cài le, jiù chà nǐ le.)

B: Oh... I'm still at the office. I still need about another half an hour to finish what I'm working on.



好......我还在办公室。还要半小时。



(hǎo...wǒ háizài bàn ɡōnɡ shì. háiyào bàn xiǎoshí.)

A: Your still at work? You're really busy. Hurry up and get here. We're having hot pot and watching a movie at home tonight!



还在加班啊？你可真忙。快点过来哈,我们今天晚上吃火锅,在家看电影！



(háizài jiābān a? nǐ kě zhēn mánɡ. kuài diǎn ɡuòlái ha, wǒmen jīntiān wǎnshànɡ chī huǒɡuō, zàijiā kàn diànyǐnɡ!)



B: Sure, sure. I'm also going to buy those sugar roasted chestnuts everyone likes. We can eat chestnuts while we watch the movie.



好的呀,我还要买一些大家喜欢吃的糖炒栗子回去,咱们可以边看电影边吃栗子。



(hǎo de ya, wǒ háiyào mǎi yīxiē dàjiā xǐhuān chī de tánɡ chǎo lìzi huíqù, zánmen kěyǐ biān kàn diànyǐnɡ biān chī lìzi.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





