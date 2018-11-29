Happy birthday:



Romance will be in full bloom today. Take the time out to show that special someone just how much you care about them. Furthering your education will open doors that were previously closed to you. Your lucky numbers: 3, 4, 6, 12, 17.







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Do not let others get you down for not having huge ambitions. There is nothing wrong with setting reasonable goals. Your life is your life, so you are the only one who gets to choose what to do with it. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



While nostalgia can be fun, keep in mind there is much to enjoy in the here and now. Do not allow the past to become shackles that keep you from moving on to a brighter future. Love and friendship will be highlighted. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Make reflection a major priority today. By exploring your inner world you will end up learning something about yourself you never expected. The alignment of the stars indicates that you will be lucky in love. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



If you do some research you may be able to discover how you can turn a hobby into a money-making side-activity. Do not let past failures get you down. Remember, every day can be a new beginning! ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Communication will be extremely important if you want to get someone to sign on the dotted line. Make sure you present yourself and what you have to offer in a clear and easily understood manner. ✭✭✭







Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You will be able to expand your social and professional connections by participating in a work-related social event. Don't be afraid to share your ideas with those you meet. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Do not let your heart rule your head today. Approaching things in as objective a manner as possible will be the key to ensuring success. Your financial luck is on the rise, making this a good time for investments. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



The ability to adapt will be key. Focus on self-improvement rather than wasting time trying to change your environment. A change of wardrobe can help boost your self-confidence. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Keep your ears open when others give you advice and you may discover a valuable pearl of wisdom. Do not let the actions of a vocal minority ruin your plans for the day. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Persistence will be the best weapon in your armory when it comes to reaching your goals and achieving the success and recognition you want. Your willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty will help advance your career. ✭✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Following wherever your passion takes you will lead to an interesting opportunity. Do not allow anyone to set you off emotionally. Impulsive reactions will only negatively influence your relationship with others. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Do not allow yourself to become a frog at the bottom of a well. By interacting with people from different backgrounds you will be able to broaden your understanding of the world and see things from a new perspective. ✭✭✭