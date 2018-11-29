Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/11/29 17:13:40

Puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Put up with unpleasantries

  6 "How awful"

 10 One of Columbus' three

 14 Lustrous material

 15 Tree-graft site

 16 Not returnable

 17 Needing more room

 20 "Friends'' cast member

 21 Group of three

 22 "Wanted" poster letters

 23 Branch of social psychology

 27 Brazilian port

 28 Stone Mountain figure

 29 "Grand" sports event

 30 Id complements

 32 "This Is Us" airer

 34 Spell of forgetfulness

 38 Was an extreme adventurer

 42 ___ Hall University

 43 ___ mode

 44 Ooze

 45 Tolkien creatures

 48 Downloadable program

 50 Soup tin

 51 Lost and perplexed

 55 Fast grass

 56 Woody fiber

 57 " ___ the ramparts ..."

 58 Ended abruptly

 64 Versatility list

 65 Boxer Spinks

 66 Sierra ___

 67 Urkel, for one

 68 Gaelic language

 69 Calculated simply?

DOWN

  1 Menacing snake

  2 Frequent joke setting

  3 Suffix for "Israel"

  4 "Saturday Night Fever" setting

  5 Instill with spiritual awareness

  6 So-so link

  7 Like some aspirations

  8 Decorates

  9 Popular podcast

 10 Quick sleep

 11 Biblical father of twins

 12 Shaving mishaps

 13 Away from shore

 18 Use, as energy

 19 Kenyan's neighbor

 23 Lively baroque dance

 24 Sleep vertically?

 25 Money can wipe it out

 26 Muslim holy men

 27 The 400-plus of Congress

 31 Chases away, as flies

 33 Repeated dance word

 35 Unit of advice

 36 In its ___ (replacing)

 37 A Disney company

 39 Dress a judge?

 40 Vigorous style

 41 Portable PC

 46 Baby rocker

 47 Order member

 49 Spanish stewlike dish

 51 Extinguish, as a flame

 52 Sleeper in a hammock, e.g.

 53 Set of communal beliefs

 54 Made perfectly level

 55 Constructed a yarn

 59 Leary's drug

 60 Compass heading

 61 Mythical Olympus being

 62 Tip jar bill

 63 Flanders or Devine

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus