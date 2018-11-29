Puzzle

1 Put up with unpleasantries6 "How awful"10 One of Columbus' three14 Lustrous material15 Tree-graft site16 Not returnable17 Needing more room20 "Friends'' cast member21 Group of three22 "Wanted" poster letters23 Branch of social psychology27 Brazilian port28 Stone Mountain figure29 "Grand" sports event30 Id complements32 "This Is Us" airer34 Spell of forgetfulness38 Was an extreme adventurer42 ___ Hall University43 ___ mode44 Ooze45 Tolkien creatures48 Downloadable program50 Soup tin51 Lost and perplexed55 Fast grass56 Woody fiber57 " ___ the ramparts ..."58 Ended abruptly64 Versatility list65 Boxer Spinks66 Sierra ___67 Urkel, for one68 Gaelic language69 Calculated simply?1 Menacing snake2 Frequent joke setting3 Suffix for "Israel"4 "Saturday Night Fever" setting5 Instill with spiritual awareness6 So-so link7 Like some aspirations8 Decorates9 Popular podcast10 Quick sleep11 Biblical father of twins12 Shaving mishaps13 Away from shore18 Use, as energy19 Kenyan's neighbor23 Lively baroque dance24 Sleep vertically?25 Money can wipe it out26 Muslim holy men27 The 400-plus of Congress31 Chases away, as flies33 Repeated dance word35 Unit of advice36 In its ___ (replacing)37 A Disney company39 Dress a judge?40 Vigorous style41 Portable PC46 Baby rocker47 Order member49 Spanish stewlike dish51 Extinguish, as a flame52 Sleeper in a hammock, e.g.53 Set of communal beliefs54 Made perfectly level55 Constructed a yarn59 Leary's drug60 Compass heading61 Mythical Olympus being62 Tip jar bill63 Flanders or Devine

Solution