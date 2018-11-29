PuzzleACROSS
1 Put up with unpleasantries
6 "How awful"
10 One of Columbus' three
14 Lustrous material
15 Tree-graft site
16 Not returnable
17 Needing more room
20 "Friends'' cast member
21 Group of three
22 "Wanted" poster letters
23 Branch of social psychology
27 Brazilian port
28 Stone Mountain figure
29 "Grand" sports event
30 Id complements
32 "This Is Us" airer
34 Spell of forgetfulness
38 Was an extreme adventurer
42 ___ Hall University
43 ___ mode
44 Ooze
45 Tolkien creatures
48 Downloadable program
50 Soup tin
51 Lost and perplexed
55 Fast grass
56 Woody fiber
57 " ___ the ramparts ..."
58 Ended abruptly
64 Versatility list
65 Boxer Spinks
66 Sierra ___
67 Urkel, for one
68 Gaelic language
69 Calculated simply?DOWN
1 Menacing snake
2 Frequent joke setting
3 Suffix for "Israel"
4 "Saturday Night Fever" setting
5 Instill with spiritual awareness
6 So-so link
7 Like some aspirations
8 Decorates
9 Popular podcast
10 Quick sleep
11 Biblical father of twins
12 Shaving mishaps
13 Away from shore
18 Use, as energy
19 Kenyan's neighbor
23 Lively baroque dance
24 Sleep vertically?
25 Money can wipe it out
26 Muslim holy men
27 The 400-plus of Congress
31 Chases away, as flies
33 Repeated dance word
35 Unit of advice
36 In its ___ (replacing)
37 A Disney company
39 Dress a judge?
40 Vigorous style
41 Portable PC
46 Baby rocker
47 Order member
49 Spanish stewlike dish
51 Extinguish, as a flame
52 Sleeper in a hammock, e.g.
53 Set of communal beliefs
54 Made perfectly level
55 Constructed a yarn
59 Leary's drug
60 Compass heading
61 Mythical Olympus being
62 Tip jar bill
63 Flanders or Devine
Solution