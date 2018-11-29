Renaissance artworks, including Da Vinci’s, on display in Nanjing

Sixty-eight works by art masters of the Renaissance, including Leonardo Da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Raphael, made their China debut in the city of Nanjing in East China's Jiangsu Province on Wednesday.



The paintings, sculptures, and sketches from the masters are on display in the Nanjing Museum.



Among the Renaissance oil paintings, the famous La Bella Principessa by Leonardo Da Vinci is probably one of the most eye-catching, said Wang Guiyang, one of the planners of the exhibition.



"We hope the exhibition can take visitors back to the Renaissance, a great time in art history," said Liu Wentao, deputy head of the museum.



The year 2019 marks the 500th anniversary of Leonardo Da Vinci's death.



The exhibition is a tribute to Da Vinci, and seeks to provide a platform to allow more Chinese people to learn about Italian culture and European art history, according to staff with the cultural department of the Consulate General of Italy in Shanghai.



The exhibition is scheduled to come to an end on February 24, 2019.





