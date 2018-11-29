First 3D printing bridge constructed in Shanghai

A bridge made with 3D printing technology will be installed at Taopu Central Greenbelt of Putuo district after tests, Xinmin Evening News reported Thursday. It will be the country's first 3D-printed bridge to come into use.



The bridge, standing 1.2-meter-tall, 15.25-meter-high and 2.8-meter-wide, was finished within 35 days. According to Chen Xiaoming, general engineer of the manufacturer, the construction team used innovative materials and skills to make sure the strength and durability of the bridge meet national standards of construction.



A newly invented 3D robotic printing system played a key factor in the building process, which saved both personnel costs and improved efficiency. The construction team started research and planning one and half years ago.



Chen said that, according to test results, each square meter of the bridge can bear loads of 250 kilograms, and the bridge can be used for 30 years.





