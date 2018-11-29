City to provide adequate influenza vaccines

Vaccination clinics in Shanghai will provide adequate influenza (the flu) vaccines for residents starting in early December, according to Shanghai Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Xinmin Evening News reported Thursday.



An insider said that the supply of influenza vaccines in Shanghai is inadequate to meet demand as the relevant department has strengthened the supervision of vaccine production this year while some enterprises stopped producing the vaccine. Compared with previous years, the number of vaccines reduced by approximately 60 percent in 2018.



In China, all citizens can receive influenza vaccines on their own free will but at their own expense. Information from authorities shows that people are more likely to catch the flu between November and March, while the highest peak is around January.

