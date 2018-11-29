Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump meeting on Saturday in Argentina

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will meet on the sidelines of the G20
summit in Argentina on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Thursday.
The two presidents will have a brief one-on-one meeting, and then Russian-US negotiations with a larger number of participants will take place and they may last for about an hour, Peskov said.
Peskov said that Putin and Trump are going to discuss issues related to bilateral relations, strategic security, disarmament and regional conflicts.
"We don't have to agree on all these issues since it is probably impossible, but we will have to talk as this is in the interests of not only our two countries but of the whole world," the spokesman said.
Trump threatened to cancel the planned meeting with Putin after Russian forces opened fire on and seized three Ukrainian naval ships near the Kerch Strait for allegedly violating the Russian border on Sunday.