Word matters

"What happened? How could I be given a 'fine' for my car if I have parked it in the garage?"So said a man surnamed Zhang who found a ticket attached to his car window after he finished his meal in a shopping mall in Tongzhou district, Beijing. However, when he looked closer he found that the "fine" was actually a real estate ad that looked similar to a traffic ticket. And there were words explaining that, "In order to catch your attention, we have drained our brain to design an ad like this… for a surprise." Zhang noticed that cars parked nearby had the same "fines" attached. While Zhang said he understands some salesmen's work is not easy, he dislikes this way of promotion. (Source: Beijing Evening News)