Foreigners who do drugs in China deserve punishment

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

Expat magazine That's Shanghai recently published an article titled "What You Need to Know About China's Recent Drug Crackdown" that serves as both a resource and a forewarning for foreigners here who get busted for drug use."We spoke with the UK government in China in the hope of making British people (and everyone else) aware of the possible consequences of casual drug use - be it a fine, administrative detention, deportation, travel ban and/or criminal charges - and what recourse is available to people who are detained," the article begins before listing off a series of stats, facts and cautionary tales.I appreciate that That's is just looking out for its target audience, but I am of the contentious opinion that perhaps it's better to let foreigners who are daft enough to do drugs in China (and, do drugs in general) be punished. I mean, does China really need these types of unsavory people here in the first place? Why help the ones who are using or dealing drugs?According to the article - which was quoting information provided to That's by the UK Consular - "Double the number of British people have been detained this year compared to same period in 2017" and "There has been an increasing number of deportations for possession of less than five grams of marijuana, with subsequent five-year travel bans imposed in most cases."But what do these statistics even mean? That more foreign refuse are arriving in China than before? Or that Chinese cops have doubled their efforts to catch them in the act of buying, selling or using drugs? And does it mean that more foreigners are dealing/smoking marijuana, or that authorities are finally prosecuting those who do?The bigger question is, where are expats in China obtaining their drugs in the first place? Are they buying them from local dealers, or smuggling them into China from their home countries?These and other questions popped into my head as I read the article's case studies and "What To Do" listicle, which warns that foreigners in China can be "taken from location (home, office, bar, club) to police station... and can be detained for questioning for up to 24 hours while police conduct initial investigation."Again, I have to wonder why anyone cares what happens to a bunch of lowlife blighters who get caught using illicit substances in China - which everyone knows by now is famously anti-drug. Doing drugs here, even recreational drugs like weed, is essentially daring local authorities to arrest them, in which case I not only have no sympathy for those who are caught - I hope they do get caught!This type of expat trash gives the rest of us here a bad name, and also makes our lives all the more harder by casting a negative stereotype that we are all just hanging out at bars and clubs smoking dope and getting high. Random urine tests and passport checks at local entertainment venues are also a result of the bad reputation these chavs have given China's foreign populous as a community.There were more than 2.5 million known drug addicts in China as of the end of 2017, more than half of whom were between 18 and 35, according to China Daily, with police arresting 168,000 suspected drug users, seizing 82.1 tons of drugs and destroying more than 400 labs in 2016. Drug control determines the "rise and fall of a nation," China Daily reported in June.Thus, any foreigner who comes to China thinking it's okay to either deal or use drugs deserves to be punished - not just for being complicit in breaking the law, but simply for being stupid.The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.