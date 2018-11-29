Scenery of Jiujing Town in SW China's Yunnan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/29 18:28:25

Photo taken on Nov. 28, 2018 shows the scenery of an eucalyptus forest in Jiujing Town of Lancang Lahu Autonomous County in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 28, 2018 shows the scenery in Jiujing Town of Lancang Lahu Autonomous County in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 28, 2018 shows the scenery in Jiujing Town of Lancang Lahu Autonomous County in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 28, 2018 shows the scenery in Jiujing Town of Lancang Lahu Autonomous County in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 28, 2018 shows the scenery of an eucalyptus forest in Jiujing Town of Lancang Lahu Autonomous County in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 28, 2018 shows the scenery of an eucalyptus forest in Jiujing Town of Lancang Lahu Autonomous County in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 28, 2018 shows the scenery in Jiujing Town of Lancang Lahu Autonomous County in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Zongyou)


 

Posted in: CHINA
