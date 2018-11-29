Man promotes art of Kong Ming Lock in China's Hebei

Hou Quanchen introduces Kong Ming Locks to the visitors in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province on Nov. 28, 2018. Hou Quanchen, who is in his seventies, has devoted himself in the studying and making of Kong Ming Locks and has tried to promote this art among local residents ever since his retirement. (Xinhua/Tian Xiaoli)

