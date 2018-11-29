Students feel charm of traditional culture in north China's Hebei

Students learn Taiji under the guidance of a coach at Nanchen Primary School in Qiaodong District of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 28, 2018. In recent years, Qiaodong District of Xingtai City has organized various activities to publicize traditional culture in schools to let the students feel the charm of traditional culture and stimulate their learning interests. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2018 shows students learning Taiji under the guidance of coaches at Nanchen Primary School in Qiaodong District of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province. In recent years, Qiaodong District of Xingtai City has organized various activities to publicize traditional culture in schools to let the students feel the charm of traditional culture and stimulate their learning interests. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2018 shows students painting a traditional opera mask at Jialeyuan Primary School in Qiaodong District of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province. In recent years, Qiaodong District of Xingtai City has organized various activities to publicize traditional culture in schools to let the students feel the charm of traditional culture and stimulate their learning interests. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Students paint traditional opera masks at Jialeyuan Primary School in Qiaodong District of Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Nov. 28, 2018. In recent years, Qiaodong District of Xingtai City has organized various activities to publicize traditional culture in schools to let the students feel the charm of traditional culture and stimulate their learning interests. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)