China debuts AI-driven ground penetrating radar to prevent soil disasters

Eagle Eye-A, a ground-penetrating radar using artificial intelligence (AI), has been developed in China, aiming at effectively preventing road cave-ins and accidents related to underground pipelines.



The 35th Institute of the 3rd Academy, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation announced Tuesday the debut of Eagle Eye-A, which can scan petrol and gas pipelines underground and detect potential perils such as road cave-ins in urban underground space.



The AI module mounted in the radar generates a real-time report, offering a panoramic view of the pipeline network underground.



Preliminary statistics show that a total of more than 160 accidents due to underground pipelines and over 60 road collapses happened in China from July to October 2018.



As China's first ground-penetrating radar with AI, Eagle Eye-A has an accuracy as high as 90 percent and a false alarm rate as low as 5 percent.



The AI processing system enables the radar to proactively detect, spot and mark exceptional information and generates an immediate report.



Jiao Xiaoliang, director of the institute's science and technology committee, said the newly-developed radar is capable of detecting soil diseases and pipelines as deep as six meters underground, with a fast response and no harm to the environment.



Intelligent sensors such as a laser gas detection module can be installed in the Eagle Eye-A in a patrol vehicle to spot leaky pipes, combining a detector for combustible gas in the air and the vision of the underground pipelines scanned by the radar.

