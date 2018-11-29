Warriors’ injured star Curry to return in Detroit on Saturday, says coach

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will make his return from injury against the Pistons in Detroit on Saturday, coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday.



Kerr ruled Curry out of the two-time defending champions' marquee match-up against the league-leading Raptors in Toronto on Thursday, despite the fact that Curry himself is "dying to play."



He said Curry, recovering from a left groin strain suffered in a loss to Milwaukee on November 8, had "looked great" in practice over the last two days.



But the team decided to proceed with caution in the early going of the season.



"If this were a playoff game, he would absolutely be playing," Kerr said. "But it's ­November. Caution is the word of the day."



Kerr said Curry was particularly disappointed to miss the game in Toronto, not only because the Raptors currently own the best record in the NBA but also because he has fond memories of the Canadian city from the time his father, Dell Curry, played there from 1999 to 2002.



Curry, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, got off to a strong start this season as the Warriors launched their bid for a third straight NBA title. He was averaging 29.5 points, 6.1 assists and five rebounds and shooting 49.2 percent from three-point range before he was hurt.



In the 10 games that Curry has missed, the Warriors are 5-5. That includes a rare four-game losing streak, although they have bounced back with three straight victories.



