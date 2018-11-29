PSG close in on knockout stages in ECL

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar jumps onto the back of Kylian Mbappe to celebrate after putting their side 2-0 ahead during the European Champions League Group C match against Liverpool on Wednesday in Paris, France. Photo: VCG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) took a big step toward qualifying for the European Champions League (ECL) knockout stages on Wednesday after Neymar helped sink Liverpool in a blistering 2-1 win at the Parc des Princes.The Brazilian struck in the 37th minute after Juan Bernat's early opener put qualification for the last 16 in the French champions' hands and leave Jurgen Klopp's team needing to beat Napoli 1-0 or by two clear goals in two weeks' time to guarantee a place in the knockout stage.Thomas Tuchel's PSG have massive European ambitions but have flattered to deceive on the continent since being taken over by Qatari investors, and after defeats at Anfield and draws with Group C leaders Napoli, Wednesday's win gives them a great chance of qualifying from an extremely tight group.They are in second place but still need a win at Red Star Belgrade - whom they beat 6-1 in Paris in October - to ensure a knockout berth as they go into the final round of fixtures just two points ahead of Liverpool."It was our last chance to show that we are capable of competing with a team like Liverpool, a team with an incredible mentality," said Tuchel."Everyone was ready to suffer for each other. That was necessary against Liverpool and it was a big step forward for us."Defeat left a bad taste in Klopp's mouth, with the German coach frustrated by refereeing that he claimed made his side look like "butchers" while only booking Marco Verratti for a high first-half tackle on Joe Gomez."For me it's a red card," he said. "I look like a bad loser, but I don't care. I had a very good view of it and for sure it was not the same color as the 500 other yellow cards."Napoli meanwhile are just a point ahead of PSG but three ahead of Liverpool after breezing past Red Star Belgrade 3-1 thanks to Marek Hamsik's first goal of the season and a Dries Mertens double.Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli know that having beaten the Premier League outfit 1-0 in October, a goal at Anfield next month would make their task much easier.If they score, the Reds would need to do so three times without reply to qualify ahead of the Italians with a superior head-to-head record. A draw would also see them go through.Harry Kane said Tottenham Hotspur will go "all guns blazing" at Barcelona in two weeks' time after Christian Eriksen brought his side back from the dead with the late winner in a pulsating clash with Inter Milan at Wembley.Mauricio Pocchetino's side go level on seven points with Inter but move above them into second in Group B thanks to their head-to-head away goals, and they now need to match Inter's result in the final week to qualify.They will travel to the Camp Nou on December 11 to take on Barcelona, who showed no signs of slowing down in a 2-1 win at PSV Eindhoven which guaranteed top spot.Atletico Madrid cruised into the next round with a simple 2-0 win over a Monaco team packed with youngsters and short on experience.Koke set the ball rolling against Thierry Henry's rock-bottom Monaco after just 90 seconds, before Antoine Griezmann ended the match as a contest after just 24 minutes.Porto and Schalke qualified before their Group D match kicked off thanks to Galatasaray falling 2-0 at Lokomotiv Moscow.