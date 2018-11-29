Trump says pardon for former campaign chief Manafort not off the table

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he's not ruling out a pardon for his embattled former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.



"It was never discussed, but I wouldn't take it off the table. Why would I take it off the table?" Trump told The New York Post in an Oval Office interview released Wednesday.



The president's remarks came shortly after Manafort was accused of repeatedly lying to investigators after pleading guilty to federal charges related to his work as an unregistered lobbyist for Ukraine -- prior to his time with the Trump campaign.



Prosecutors alleged that Manafort had breached a plea agreement that he signed in September with special counsel Robert Mueller, who's leading the wide-ranging Russia investigation, according to a court filing released Monday.



The allegation has fueled speculation that Manafort might be angling for a pardon, but his attorneys denied that he had lied to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the special counsel's office.



Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani had previously signaled that Manafort and others could be eligible for pardons when the Mueller-led investigation ends. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that she was not aware of any talk of a pardon for Manafort.



Trump has pardoned several people during his presidency.



The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said Manafort's alleged false statements included comments about his business dealings and contacts with a former associate in Ukraine.



Besides Manafort, Mueller is reportedly targeting Trump confidant Roger Stone and his associate Jerome Corsi, both of whom have said they are prepared to be indicted by Mueller but have denied any wrongdoing.



On Wednesday, Trump called Manafort, Stone and Corsi "very brave," while accusing Mueller of pressuring them to lie, according to The New York Post.



News reports emerged Tuesday that Manafort's attorney had been sharing information with attorneys for Trump on his former campaign aide's interaction with Mueller's team.



Manafort, 69, was convicted on eight counts of financial fraud in an August trial in the state of Virginia where the jury deadlocked on 10 other counts, which were dismissed later.



He was the first member of Trump's election team to face trial on charges arising from Mueller's investigation.



In September, Manafort struck a deal to cooperate with Mueller's team to avoid a second related trial in the District of Columbia.



Without a motion from prosecutors asking for leniency, Manafort is expected to be sentenced to as much as 10 years in prison for his crimes.



Mueller, who was appointed in May 2017, is looking into the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election and any potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow, among other matters that may arise from the investigation.



Trump has repeatedly dismissed any collusion between his campaign and the Russians while slamming the Russia probe as a "hoax" or "witch hunt." He has denied trying to shut down the investigation but called repeatedly on Mueller to wrap it up.



The president has also tried to distance himself from Manafort, who joined the Trump campaign team in March 2016 and spent about two months working as campaign chairman before resigning over exposure of his lobbying work involving Ukraine.



But he also called Manafort a "very good person" during the Virginia trial.

